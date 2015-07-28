July 28 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The U.S. insurer said it was acquiring investment management
firm First Principles Capital Management and named the firm's
chief executive, Douglas Dachille, as its chief investment
officer.
CITIGROUP
The firm has hired Valery Barrier as head of equity capital
markets for France, Benelux and Switzerland.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank said it has hired Nicholas Apostolatos, a Morgan
Stanley veteran, as a managing director on its healthcare
banking team in New York, its third senior hire in the
healthcare sector this year.
BARCLAYS BANK (SUISSE) SA
The unit of Barclays Plc appointed Alexander
Sandborg and Ulf Snellman directors in its wealth and investment
management team in Switzerland.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
The company appointed Kevin Leong the head of customer,
distribution and marketing for its Global Corporate in Asia
Pacific (GCiAP) division.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan)