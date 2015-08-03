Vancouver home price gains extend to other markets -housing agency
OTTAWA, May 11 Costly housing in the Canadian city of Vancouver has helped drive up prices in nearby cities, the country's federal housing agency said in a report on Thursday.
Aug 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank appointed Harald Reczek the head of EMEA and Swiss distribution in its asset management division, effective immediately. Reczek joins from Deutsche Bank AG's asset and wealth management division in Switzerland.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
The Canadian bank appointed Monique Chan chief executive of BMO Private Bank Asia. Chan previously worked at Edmond de Rothschild Group, where she was CEO and head of Asia.
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP
The company appointed Sally Bridgeland and Lindsey Brace Martinez as non-executive directors. Mark White, who has served on the Board since January 2008, is stepping down to fulfill other commitments, Impax said.
NATIXIS SA
The investment bank named Raghu Narain as the head of its Asia-Pacific corporate advisory division. Naraon was previously with RBS Asia. It also appointed Yves Shen as director of the corporate advisory team. Shen joins from RBS. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 11 Overall demand at Thursday's $15 billion U.S. 30-year Treasury bond sale, the final leg of the $62 billion quarterly refunding this week, hit a six-month low with investor purchases coming in below recent levels, Treasury data showed.