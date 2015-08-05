G7 communiques to include reference to trade-German source
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
Aug 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The Asia-focused bank appointed Mark Smith, currently at rival HSBC, its new chief risk officer. Smith will oversee credit, market and operational risk at Standard Chartered.
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK
Jorn Nielsen has been appointed general manager and member of the management, the financial institution said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility