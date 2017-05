Aug 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIS RE

The reinsurance division of Willis Group Holdings Plc named Paddy Jago as its global chairman.

BERINGEA

The privately held investment manager firm expanded its team with three hires - Maria Wagner, Lillian Li and Gareth Hewins.

(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)