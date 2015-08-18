BRIEF-Hanover insurance group Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Net premiums written were $1.18 billion in quarter, up 3.7 percent from prior-year quarter
Aug 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO CAPITAL FINANCE
A unit of Wells Fargo & Co named Nick Lawrence managing director for supply chain finance in Europe.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Mariano Giralt head of its global tax services operations.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Japan's largest investment bank hired Harry Ng as head of Nomura Trust Co (Singapore) Ltd (NTS) and Wealth Planning Strategy & Solutions, Asia ex-Japan. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* Net premiums written were $1.18 billion in quarter, up 3.7 percent from prior-year quarter
May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources.