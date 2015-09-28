BRIEF-Banco BPM tops forecast with 117 mln euro Q1 net profit
* Q1 net profit 117 million euros, compared with average forecast of 55 million euros in analyst consensus compiled by the lender
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.
BOFA MERRILL LYNCH
The brokerage said four financial advisers joined wealth management adviser Emily O'Connell's team to form OAKS Wealth Management Group.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank appointed Asoka Wöhrmann and Stefan Bender heads of private and commercial banking in Germany.
AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLC
The New York-based brokerage firm named three new hires as part of its move to expand equity trading in the United States and developed market. The company named Jack Duffy as head of U.S. trading.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Rob Barrett head of institutional sales in the UK.
ROWAN DARTINGTON
The wealth manager said it hired Hitesh Mistry and Paul Smith to head its new regional office in Birmingham as part of its regional expansion plans.
THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PENSION FUNDS (NAPF)
The association, which represents pension schemes in the UK, appointed Frank Johnson chairman of its defined benefit council and Richard Butcher chairman of its defined contribution council. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Benglauru)
* SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE OF ORNANE CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023, FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 20.7 MILLION, AND FIXING OF THE FINAL TERMS