Sept 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

BOFA MERRILL LYNCH

The brokerage said four financial advisers joined wealth management adviser Emily O'Connell's team to form OAKS Wealth Management Group.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank appointed Asoka Wöhrmann and Stefan Bender heads of private and commercial banking in Germany.

AUERBACH GRAYSON & CO LLC

The New York-based brokerage firm named three new hires as part of its move to expand equity trading in the United States and developed market. The company named Jack Duffy as head of U.S. trading.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Rob Barrett head of institutional sales in the UK.

ROWAN DARTINGTON

The wealth manager said it hired Hitesh Mistry and Paul Smith to head its new regional office in Birmingham as part of its regional expansion plans.

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PENSION FUNDS (NAPF)

The association, which represents pension schemes in the UK, appointed Frank Johnson chairman of its defined benefit council and Richard Butcher chairman of its defined contribution council. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Benglauru)