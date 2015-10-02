BRIEF-AgBank approves nomination of Liao Luming as non-executive director
* Approved nomination of Liao Luming as a non-executive director candidate of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AFH FINANCIAL GROUP PLC
The investment manager named Alexis James and Austin Broad executive directors, effective immediately.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The Germany-based bank named Stephen Paine as global head of infrastructure and utilities. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Q1 net profit 237,522 dinars versus loss of 253,249 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: