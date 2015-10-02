Oct 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AFH FINANCIAL GROUP PLC

The investment manager named Alexis James and Austin Broad executive directors, effective immediately.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The Germany-based bank named Stephen Paine as global head of infrastructure and utilities. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)