BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Oct 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has appointed Usman Ahmed as chief executive of its Bahrain business as well as its Islamic investment banking division.
ACE GROUP
The property and casualty insurer, a unit of Ace Ltd , appointed Sivakumaran Divakaran as marine risk manager for Asia Pacific.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank named Marie Vinnell as director of the newly established infrastructure financial advisory team in Australia.
The bank also appointed Antoine Toussaint as chief country officer and chief executive in Saudi Arabia. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: