Oct 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank has appointed Katie Murray to the new role of director of finance, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss financial services company said it had hired three advisers from Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit, where they managed nearly $1 billion in client assets.

MERRILL LYNCH

The firm said it had hired an eight-person advisory team in Chicago that had been managing about $3.5 billion of client assets at Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of AXA SA appointed Tom Clapham head of sovereign wealth funds and central banks in Asia.

The firm also named Jamison Gagnier director of U.S. institutional sales, Rafael Tovar director of U.S. wholesale offshore sales and Leticia Aymerich head of client service, Americas.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Deutsche Bank AG's unit said Michael Keough and David Hanlon joined its institutional global client group in the Americas.

DANSKE BANK

Steen Bocian will leave his position as chief economist of Danske Bank at the end of the year, the bank said.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The unit of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group named Iain Reid as head of European oil and gas research.

INTERACTIVE INVESTOR

The unit of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group named Iain Reid as head of European oil and gas research.

INTERACTIVE INVESTOR

The UK-based investment and trading website operator named Alex Kovach chief commercial officer and Gary Shaw director of operations.