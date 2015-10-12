Oct 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS

The bank has appointed Elena Garcia-Hernandez to work on the corporate and emerging markets desk, while its other bankers are relocating to various offices across the globe.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The investment bank's asset and wealth management division appointed Socra Kelly-Scholte as EMEA Head of Pension Solutions & Advisory, effective Dec. 1.

J.P. MORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank's asset management division, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said Sorca Kelly-Scholte has joined as EMEA head of pension solutions & advisory.

CANTOR FITZGERALD

Europe has hired four executives from financial services firm Shore Capital for its Edinburgh office. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)