BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank is close to naming former JPMorgan
Chase banker Jes Staley as CEO, signalling a renewed
focus on an investment banking division that has been pared back
over the past three years.
HUTCHIN HILL CAPITAL
Portfolio manager Damien Charveriat has left hedge fund firm
Hutchin Hill Capital, the company said on Tuesday.
WELLS FARGO & Co
Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, an affiliate of
Wells Fargo & Co, said it has hired two advisers with
more than $142 million in assets under management from financial
services company Raymond James.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru.)