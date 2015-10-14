BRIEF-IF Bancorp Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* IF Bancorp Inc announces results for third quarter of fiscal year 2017
Oct 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The financial services group has appointed Elinor Hoover co-head of investment banking for consumer products, a role she will share with Jeffrey Schackner, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
MSCI INC
The portfolio management company said its board of directors had appointed C.D. Baer Pettit chief operating officer and Diana Tidd head of equity index products worldwide.
HAITONG SECURITIES
The Chinese investment bank said it had hired four personnel to its equities team as it continues its international expansion plan.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* IF Bancorp Inc announces results for third quarter of fiscal year 2017
WASHINGTON, May 1 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp and its former chief financial officer have agreed to settle charges related to an alleged accounting scheme to artificially boost revenue and manipulate financial results, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.