Oct 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The brokerage appointed Francis Troise chief executive and president.

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LTD

The investment firm said Stephen Prince joined as co-head of TFG Asset Management, the company's alternative asset management business.

LEERINK PARTNERS

The healthcare investment bank said Chad Moore joined its investment banking team as a managing director.

DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The company hired Charles Slotnik as managing director and portfolio manager, with a focus on investments in event arbitrage.

COMMUNITY BANK

The independent and family-owned regional business bank hired Paul Rodeno to oversee its credit and risk departments.

(Compiled by Natalie Grover)