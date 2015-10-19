UPDATE 1-China's Ant set to ink $3.5 bln loan to help fund MoneyGram bid - Basis Point
* Fourteen banks including ANZ, Citi, JPMorgan committed to deal
Oct 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The brokerage appointed Francis Troise chief executive and president.
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
The investment firm said Stephen Prince joined as co-head of TFG Asset Management, the company's alternative asset management business.
LEERINK PARTNERS
The healthcare investment bank said Chad Moore joined its investment banking team as a managing director.
DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The company hired Charles Slotnik as managing director and portfolio manager, with a focus on investments in event arbitrage.
COMMUNITY BANK
The independent and family-owned regional business bank hired Paul Rodeno to oversee its credit and risk departments.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover)
