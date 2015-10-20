BRIEF-Alm Equity issues four-year unsecured bond loan of SEK 600 mln
* ALM EQUITY AB (PUBL) ISSUES FOUR-YEAR UNSECURED BOND LOAN OF SEK 600 MILLION
(Correct to "BNP Paribas" from "BNP Pribas" in headline)
Oct 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank appointed Frederic Janbon, its former global head of fixed income, as head of its investment management arm.
** WILLIAM BLAIR
The investment bank hired Michael Collinson as managing director for its European banking business and consumer and retail investment banking team in London.
** ING GROEP NV
The Amsterdam-based bank said it hired Dominique LeMaire to head its new high-yield joint venture.
** AMUNDI
The European asset manager said it named Alessandro Varaldo chief executive officer of its Italian division Amundi SGR.
** SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD
The European exchange-traded products provider said Bhavick Patel had joined its UK coverage team.
** BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
The UK-based actuaries and pensions consultancy service provider said it hired Sam West as flexible benefits consultant in its workplace health team.
** 1ST ADVANTAGE MORTGAGE
The mortgage division of real-estate and financial firm Draper and Kramer said Jeff Slater joined the company as executive vice president. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* ALM EQUITY AB (PUBL) ISSUES FOUR-YEAR UNSECURED BOND LOAN OF SEK 600 MILLION
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago