BRIEF-Alm Equity issues four-year unsecured bond loan of SEK 600 mln
* ALM EQUITY AB (PUBL) ISSUES FOUR-YEAR UNSECURED BOND LOAN OF SEK 600 MILLION
Oct 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank appointed Frederic Janbon, its former global head of fixed income, as head of its investment management arm.
** UBS GROUP AG
The financial services provider's U.S. division said it hired an adviser from Merrill Lynch-Bank of America and a wealth management team from Morgan Stanley.
** WARBURG PINCUS LLC
The private equity firm hired Thomas W. Horton, former CEO of American Airlines Group Inc, as a senior adviser in its industrials and business services practice.
** M&T BANK CORP
The company said it appointed Richard Grossi to its board, effective immediately. Grossi was also named as a director on the board of M&T Bank, M&T's principal banking subsidiary.
** JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC
The U.S. unit of the company appointed Ihab Loubieh as vice president of JLT Specialty USA's construction practice.
** WILLIAM BLAIR
The investment bank hired Michael Collinson as managing director for its European banking business and consumer and retail investment banking team in London.
** ING GROEP NV
The Amsterdam-based bank said it hired Dominique LeMaire to head its new high-yield joint venture.
** AMUNDI
The European asset manager said it named Alessandro Varaldo chief executive officer of its Italian division Amundi SGR.
** SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD
The European exchange-traded products provider said Bhavick Patel had joined its UK coverage team.
** BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
The UK-based actuaries and pensions consultancy service provider said it hired Sam West as flexible benefits consultant in its workplace health team.
** 1ST ADVANTAGE MORTGAGE
The mortgage division of real-estate and financial firm Draper and Kramer said Jeff Slater joined the company as executive vice president. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
