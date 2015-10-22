UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
Oct 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank said Stephen Briggs is retiring this week after a 32-year career as a metals analyst in the financial sector.
GRUPO BTG PACTUAL SA
Latin America's largest independent investment bank tapped Guillermo Ortiz to be chairman of its unit in Mexico. Ortiz, a 67-year-old former Mexican central bank governor, will join the company on Jan. 1 and will be based in Mexico City.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The investment bank appointed Johnny Heng as chief investment officer of its wealth management unit in Asia, excluding Japan.
CLYDESDALE BANK PLC
The Scottish bank said it appointed David Bennett as deputy chairman and a non-executive director.
HISCOX LTD
The specialist insurer appointed Rick Wong as national broker relations manager and David Bailey as Southwest regional executive for Hiscox USA.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting services firm said it had made seven appointments, including four executive directors and two principals.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The London-based investment and financial planning group appointed Harry Morgan as director for key clients in Scotland. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)
LONDON, May 11 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley, criticised for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, took another knock on Thursday when the bank confirmed he had been deceived by emails purportedly from the lender's Chairman John McFarlane.