** UBS GROUP AG
David Barth, head of Americas leveraged finance and
leveraged capital markets at UBS in New York, has left the Swiss
investment bank to pursue other opportunities, people familiar
with the matter said.
** CITIGROUP INC
Citibank India appointed Sridhar Iyer head of customer
franchise. Iyer, who will also remain the head of digital
banking and innovation, joined Citibank in 1996.
** INSTITUTIONAL MONEY MARKET FUNDS ASSOCIATION (IMMFA)
The trade body representing the European money market funds
industry said it named Jane Lowe secretary general, effective
Nov. 9.
** U.S. BANCORP
U.S. Bank Wealth Management appointed Campbell Reynolds as
private banker for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in
Las Vegas.
** ROTHSCHILD GROUP
Rothschild Wealth Management said it appointed Audrey Zau as
head of North Asia.
