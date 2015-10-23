Oct 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** UBS GROUP AG

David Barth, head of Americas leveraged finance and leveraged capital markets at UBS in New York, has left the Swiss investment bank to pursue other opportunities, people familiar with the matter said.

** CITIGROUP INC

Citibank India appointed Sridhar Iyer head of customer franchise. Iyer, who will also remain the head of digital banking and innovation, joined Citibank in 1996.

** INSTITUTIONAL MONEY MARKET FUNDS ASSOCIATION (IMMFA)

The trade body representing the European money market funds industry said it named Jane Lowe secretary general, effective Nov. 9.

** U.S. BANCORP

U.S. Bank Wealth Management appointed Campbell Reynolds as private banker for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in Las Vegas.

** ROTHSCHILD GROUP

Rothschild Wealth Management said it appointed Audrey Zau as head of North Asia. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)