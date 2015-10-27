(Adds BBH Capital Partners, Rockefeller)
CITIGROUP INC
The bank said it appointed Samiran Chakraborty as chief
economist for India.
HSBC HOLDINGS
The bank hired two former Deutsche Bank bankers
to beef up its Europe, Middle East and Africa leveraged finance
team.
ROCKEFELLER & CO INC
The wealth and investment manager appointed Kara Valentine
vice president and director of marketing
BBH CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity fund sponsored by Brown Brothers Harriman
& Co appointed Rolf Classon senior adviser to oversee sourcing,
evaluate investments and provide post-investment value-added
oversight to companies.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The London-based investment advisory firm hired Andy
Chambers and Susie Jana as equity analysts.
MERCER
The unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it hired
16 members to its Defined Contribution (DC) & Savings team in UK
to meet client demand.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND LLC
The tax advisory group said Ken Brewer joined its
international tax team as senior adviser, supporting its U.S.
tax practice.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
France's third-biggest listed lender appointed Clotilde
L'Angevin head of strategy as the bank works on its medium-term
plan that it intends to present early next year.
CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP
The pan-European multi-specialist asset management firm said
it appointed Keith Dixson head of international development.
