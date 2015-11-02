(Adds Deutsche Bank, Napier Park Global Capital)
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has appointed Alasdair Warren its new head of
corporate and investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, sources familiar with the matter said.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank appointed Julian Wynter chief executive for the
United Arab Emirates.
AON PLC
The company's unit that provides human capital and
management consulting services, Aon Hewitt, said it appointed
five UK-based partners to its global consulting business.
FITCH RATINGS
The credit rating agency said it had appointed Deutsche Bank
executive Jeff Horvath its chief compliance officer.
NAPIER PARK GLOBAL CAPITAL
The independent alternative asset management firm has
appointed Ned May a director in its private equity group, Napier
Park Financial Partners.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The investment and financial planning group said Nicholas
Nicol has joined the firm's financial planning team.
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
Investment services company Rathbone Investment Management,
part of Rathbone Brothers, appointed Natalie Merrens as head of
investment solutions for Rathbone Private Office.
BAILLIE GIFFORD
The Edinburgh-based investment management partnership
appointed Tom Slater head of its North American team, replacing
interim team leader Gary Robinson.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm appointed Joanna Poon as client
service manager for Asia Pacific region.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)