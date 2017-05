Nov 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PRUDENTIAL PLC

Prudential's UK and Europe investment arm, M&G, appointed Lynn Gilbert to head its senior real estate debt strategies, following Paul Dittman's departure.

OLD MUTUAL PLC

Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI), the unit of Old Mutual, appointed Simon Barrett as head of the Middle East and Nordic Distribution. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)