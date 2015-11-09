(Adds Cowen Group, Macquarie Capital, Angelo Gordon, Perella
Weinberg Partners, Lazard Ltd)
Nov 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
COWEN GROUP INC
The financial services firm hired Michael Wildish, Iain
Franks and Eric Grant for its brokerage services unit, Cowen and
Co.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The corporate advisory arm of Macquarie Group Ltd
named Brady Parish senior managing director and head of its U.S.
oil and gas group.
UBS GROUP AG
The bank's wealth management arm appointed Lucas Wilson vice
chairman of its global emerging markets team.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The French bank's asset management division appointed
Laurent Gueunier as head of alternative debt management.
ANGELO GORDON & CO
The New York-based investment firm named Jenny Morton
managing director, head of consultant relations.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management firm named
Charles Andrez managing director in middle market advisory,
effective immediately.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The financial services firm named Jameela Pedicini director
in its Agility Outsourced Chief Investment Officer business.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The U.S.-based wealth management company appointed JPMorgan
Chase & Co's Bo Thulin to lead its businesses in the
Nordic region.
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
The Tokyo-based asset manager appointed Peter Lynn as head
of its global product promotions division in Singapore,
effective Nov. 18.
REYL & CIE LTD
The Swiss private bank said it appointed Florence Angles,
formerly deputy director of risk management at Deloitte Suisse,
as head of risk management.
(Compiled by Ramkumar Iyer and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)