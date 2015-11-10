(Adds Barclays, BNY Mellon)

Nov 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank's capital markets and treasury solutions division (CMTS) is to be dismantled as the restructuring of the German lender gets under way, according to sources. CMTS is an institutional client-servicing group that covers corporates, financial institutions, and the public sector.

BARCLAYS

The financial services provider named Richard Heggie head of "High-Growth and Entrepreneurs".

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank promoted Ben McGloin as national director of portfolio management for BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The commercial banking division of Europe's second-biggest bank by market value has named Corne Maljaars as relationship director for its global corporates team in Amsterdam.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based holding company said its founding chairman Frank Cahouet will retire from the board at the end of his current term.

KINGSTON SMITH LLP

The UK accountancy firm said it promoted Jamie Sherman to general practice partner, effective Nov. 1.

KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The asset management unit of Dutch merchant bank Kempen & Co N.V., appointed Jorrit Arissen as senior portfolio manager for its real estate team, effective Nov. 1.

BANK VOZROZHDENIE

The Russian bank on Tuesday named Konstantin Kasmanov chairman of the board.

SILICON VALLEY BANK

The California-based unit of SVB Financial Group on Monday named Michael Dreyer chief operations officer, replacing Bruce Wallace.

HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC

The insurance provider on Monday named Patrick McNamee its chief executive and director. He joined the company as president in June. McNamee most recently worked with Express Scripts Holding Co as chief operating officer.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The mortgage lender named Doug Bryant to its New England advisory board on Monday. Doug Bryant, who has more than 40 years experience in banking, worked with Wells from 2006 until March 2015, when he retired as a regional sales manager. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)