S.Korea ING Life debuts below IPO price
SEOUL, May 11 ING Life Insurance, South Korea's fifth-largest life insurer, saw its shares drop below their initial public offering (IPO) price on debut on Thursday.
Nov 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The commercial banking division of Europe's second-biggest bank by market value appointed Michael Bond a mid-markets relationship director for its technology, media and telecommunications team in London.
The division also appointed Susan Hindle Barone as a director of the regulatory response team in its financial institutions division.
HERCULES TECHNOLOGY GROWTH CAPITAL INC
The specialty finance company named Kristen Kosofsky senior managing director in its life sciences group in Boston.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management arm of State Street Corp named Altaf Kassam as EMEA head of investment strategy and research at its Investment Solutions Group (ISG).
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The Russian financial group appointed Jon Oosthuyse as director and senior sales trader to its Johannesburg trading desk.
DMS OFFSHORE INVESTMENT SERVICES
The fund governance firm appointed Murray McGregor global head of structured finance.
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD
The China-based commercial bank appointed Li Xiaopeng as vice chairman with effect from Nov. 6.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM
The UK actuarial firm appointed Scott Cameron associate in its newly launched risk management practice. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
