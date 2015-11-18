Nov 18 The following financial services industry
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (Deutsche AWM) appointed
Matthew Lamb co-head of alternatives coverage in its global
client group.
FIRST STANDARD
Broker dealer First Standard Financial Company LLC said on
Wednesday it had hired Peter Cardillo as chief market economist.
WORLDPAY GROUP
The payments processing company added Deanna Oppenheimer to
its board as an independent non-executive director.
KEMPEN FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT
The company said it had hired Katia Radermacher and Rob
Kelly for its investment and risk-management teams in the UK.
CAPITAL GROUP
The investment management company said it had appointed
Chris Miles director of financial intermediaries.
