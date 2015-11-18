Nov 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (Deutsche AWM) appointed Matthew Lamb co-head of alternatives coverage in its global client group.

FIRST STANDARD

Broker dealer First Standard Financial Company LLC said on Wednesday it had hired Peter Cardillo as chief market economist.

WORLDPAY GROUP

The payments processing company added Deanna Oppenheimer to its board as an independent non-executive director.

KEMPEN FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT

The company said it had hired Katia Radermacher and Rob Kelly for its investment and risk-management teams in the UK.

CAPITAL GROUP

The investment management company said it had appointed Chris Miles director of financial intermediaries. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)