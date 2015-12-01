(Adds Deimos Asset Management, SierraConstellation Partners,
Krane Funds Advisors)
Dec 1 The following financial services industry
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank has appointed Johnson Chui as head of equity
capital markets (ECM) for Asia Pacific and created an investment
banking role for frontier markets, both part of new senior
appointments in Asia, according a person familiar with the
matter.
Separately, the Swiss bank has appointed Koichi Ito managing
director, head of investment banking and capital markets for
Japan.
AXCEL
The Danish private equity firm, known for its investment in
jewelry maker Pandora, said Christian
Schmidt-Jacobsen will shortly become co-managing partner and
take the position of chief executive next year.
FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS
The alternative investment fund manager named Greg Bassuk as
managing director and head of liquid alternative strategies.
U.S. BANK
The bank, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, appointed
Liza Tainton chief risk officer of its wealth management
business.
DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The hedge fund manager said Brasidas Capital Management's
Jon Withaar and Steve Deitch had joined the firm.
SIERRACONSTELLATION PARTNERS LLC
The advisory firm appointed Drew McManigle as a managing
director.
KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS
The investment manager of KraneShares exchange-traded funds
appointed Mark Schlarbaum and Jonathan Shelon as managing
partners.
BESSEMER TRUST
The privately owned multifamily office named Holly MacDonald
managing director and chief investment strategist.
IFM INVESTORS
The global fund manager named Tom King senior adviser in its
North American infrastructure team.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)