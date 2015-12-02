(Adds CME Group, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Barclays)

Dec 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

New Chief Executive Jes Staley has approached his former JPMorgan colleague Blythe Masters to run the British bank's investment bank division, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

CME GROUP INC

The futures market operator's executive director for metals products, Harriet Hunnable, will leave the company later this month, a CME spokesman said.

GRUPO BTG PACTUAL SA

Founding partners took control of the Brazilian investment bank from jailed financier André Esteves on Wednesday in an attempt to distance the firm from the most sweeping corruption investigation in the country's history.

JANUS CAPITAL GROUP INC

Janus Capital's bond chief Gibson Smith will leave in March, and his role will be split among other executives at the Denver asset manager, the company said.

VIENNA INSURANCE

Chief Executive Peter Hagen will leave the company at the end of December over strategic differences and will be succeeded by Donau Versicherung chief Elisabeth Stadler, the insurer said.

TOWERS WATSON & Co

The global professional services firm said it hired industry veterans Tim Mitchell and Ed Wilson as it expands its organizational design consulting and investment advice businesses.

INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT

The firm, which is a part of Investec Plc, named Cameron Kinnaird a senior investment director.

MERCER

The unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed Wayne Davidson a senior consultant in its investment business in London.

PICTET GROUP

The company's wealth management arm named Frederik Ducrozet as a senior economist in its asset allocation and macro research team.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm, which is a part of diversified financial services company MassMutual Financial Group, has hired David Nowakowski as director of research, fixed income. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)