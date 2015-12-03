Dec 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Oliver Duff has left his position as HSBC's head of European capital financing and is expected to launch a new senior loan fund, banking sources said.

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC

The fund management group said it had hired Jason Pidcock to manage its Asian income fund, which would be launched in February. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)