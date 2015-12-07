BRIEF-Wangfujing's unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 million yuan ($97.13 million) in Guiyang city for projects
Dec 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The U.S.-based wealth management company appointed Belinda Burgess as head of its Channel Islands office.
DANSKE BANK A/S
The bank appointed Las Olsen as chief economist effective immediately, the bank said in a statement.
SAINSBURY'S BANK PLC
The unit of British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc appointed David Jones as chief customer officer.
TH REAL ESTATE
The investment management company named Harry Tan as head of research for Asia-Pacific.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment manager named Rory McPherson as head of investment strategy, a newly created role. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.