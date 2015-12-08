BRIEF-OCC cleared contract volume down six percent in April
* OCC - cleared contract volume in April was 320.5 million contracts, down six percent from April 2016
Dec 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SILVER RIDGE
The macro hedge fund run by Citigroup Inc's former global head of foreign exchange Anil Prasad has appointed Mike Page as chief operating officer after securing permission to trade after a nine-month delay.
CONSTITUTION CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm named John Drago and Christopher Faucher as associates to its investment team.
ACTIVA CAPITAL
The private equity company named Mathilde Sergent as manager.
GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC
The equity firm named Jorn Nikolay as managing director and Roni Elchahal, Andrew Ferrer and Rajat Sood as principal, effective Jan. 1. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
