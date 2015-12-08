(Adds Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, PIMCO, River and Mercantile, UniCredit)

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Long-time Australia equity capital markets banker Simon Cox is set to join Credit Suisse next year after leaving UBS a few weeks ago, according to an internal memo.

MORGAN STANLEY

The financial group named John Collins as the co-head of its global healthcare banking group, according to an internal memo. He replaces Clint Gartin, who will become chairman of investment banking.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO

The bond investing firm on Monday named two former central bank chiefs and a former British prime minister to sit on a new board to advise on economic, political and strategic developments.

RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP

Richard Worrall has joined River and Mercantile derivatives from Goldman Sachs to boost the asset manager's derivatives solutions team.

UNICREDIT SPA

William Orsini moves to become head of the financial institutions group in the Americas, based in New York. Orsini, who has been with the bank since 2002, was previously head of the U.S. and European corporate coverage. He will report to head of FIG coverage Christian Steffens and Americas chief Giovanni Ronca.

SILVER RIDGE

The macro hedge fund run by Citigroup Inc's former global head of foreign exchange Anil Prasad has appointed Mike Page as chief operating officer after securing permission to trade after a nine-month delay.

CONSTITUTION CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm named John Drago and Christopher Faucher as associates to its investment team.

ACTIVA CAPITAL

The private equity company named Mathilde Sergent as manager.

GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC

The equity firm named Jorn Nikolay as managing director and Roni Elchahal, Andrew Ferrer and Rajat Sood as principal, effective Jan. 1. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)