(Adds Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, PIMCO, River and
Mercantile, UniCredit)
Dec 8 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Long-time Australia equity capital markets banker Simon Cox
is set to join Credit Suisse next year after leaving UBS a few
weeks ago, according to an internal memo.
MORGAN STANLEY
The financial group named John Collins as the co-head of its
global healthcare banking group, according to an internal memo.
He replaces Clint Gartin, who will become chairman of investment
banking.
PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
The bond investing firm on Monday named two former central
bank chiefs and a former British prime minister to sit on a new
board to advise on economic, political and strategic
developments.
RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP
Richard Worrall has joined River and Mercantile derivatives
from Goldman Sachs to boost the asset manager's derivatives
solutions team.
UNICREDIT SPA
William Orsini moves to become head of the financial
institutions group in the Americas, based in New York. Orsini,
who has been with the bank since 2002, was previously head of
the U.S. and European corporate coverage. He will report to head
of FIG coverage Christian Steffens and Americas chief Giovanni
Ronca.
SILVER RIDGE
The macro hedge fund run by Citigroup Inc's former
global head of foreign exchange Anil Prasad has appointed Mike
Page as chief operating officer after securing permission to
trade after a nine-month delay.
CONSTITUTION CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm named John Drago and Christopher
Faucher as associates to its investment team.
ACTIVA CAPITAL
The private equity company named Mathilde Sergent as
manager.
GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC
The equity firm named Jorn Nikolay as managing director and
Roni Elchahal, Andrew Ferrer and Rajat Sood as principal,
effective Jan. 1.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)