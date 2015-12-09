(Adds UBS, Central Bank Of Argentina)

Dec 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** UBS GROUP AG

Amir Hoveyda has been appointed global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions at UBS, replacing Fabio Lisanti, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

** CENTRAL BANK OF ARGENTINA

Argentine central bank chief, Alejandro Vanoli, resigned on Wednesday, a bank spokesman told Reuters, ending uncertainty over the direction monetary policy will take a day before the country's next president assumes office.

** MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has hired former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling to its board of directors.

** STANDARD LIFE PLC

Private market investor SL Capital Partners said it appointed John Seal as head of private junior debt. SL Capital works in partnership with Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life.

** DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Herman van den Wall Bake, head of the German bank's Asian debt team, has decided to leave the bank just a week after the German lender announced global changes to restructure its debt syndicate and debt capital markets divisions.

** BORDIER (UK)

The unit of Bordier Group named Peter Chamberlain as business development manager.

** ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The Boston-based equity investor's UK unit said it appointed Mark Webster as a portfolio manager.

** PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager named Richard Hyder and David Robertson as investment directors.

** KEMPEN FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT

The UK unit of Kempen Capital Management NV, named Erik Hulshof as executive director at its London office. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)