UPDATE 4-Home Capital to sell C$1.5 billion worth of mortgages
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
(Adds UBS, Central Bank Of Argentina)
Dec 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** UBS GROUP AG
Amir Hoveyda has been appointed global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions at UBS, replacing Fabio Lisanti, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
** CENTRAL BANK OF ARGENTINA
Argentine central bank chief, Alejandro Vanoli, resigned on Wednesday, a bank spokesman told Reuters, ending uncertainty over the direction monetary policy will take a day before the country's next president assumes office.
** MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has hired former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling to its board of directors.
** STANDARD LIFE PLC
Private market investor SL Capital Partners said it appointed John Seal as head of private junior debt. SL Capital works in partnership with Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life.
** DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Herman van den Wall Bake, head of the German bank's Asian debt team, has decided to leave the bank just a week after the German lender announced global changes to restructure its debt syndicate and debt capital markets divisions.
** BORDIER (UK)
The unit of Bordier Group named Peter Chamberlain as business development manager.
** ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The Boston-based equity investor's UK unit said it appointed Mark Webster as a portfolio manager.
** PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment manager named Richard Hyder and David Robertson as investment directors.
** KEMPEN FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT
The UK unit of Kempen Capital Management NV, named Erik Hulshof as executive director at its London office. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Depositors had withdrawn more than 90 pct of funds (Updates share price, adds background)
* Greenberg's company Starr plans U.S. Supreme Court appeal (Adds planned U.S. Supreme Court appeal, comments)