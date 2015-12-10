BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
Dec 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Tim Skeet, a managing director in Royal Bank of Scotland's debt capital markets fixed income team, has been put at risk, according to a market source.
CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP
The asset manager named Tasuku Kitada as senior biotechnology analyst for its health care team.
MARSH
The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Phil Barton as chief executive of the insurance consultancy provider it bought this year. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)