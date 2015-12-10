(Adds Societe Generale, Citigroup)

Dec 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Stephen Swift has been promoted to deputy head of syndication at Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking division. He was previously head of leveraged and non-investment grade at the French bank.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank announced that it is rolling Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan into its CEEMEA business and promoting two senior bankers in the reorganisation.

The firm is expanding the regional responsibilities of Linos Lekkas, head of its CEEMEA corporate and investment banking business, to include the three countries.

Irackly Mtibelishvily, formerly head of the corporate and investment bank for the region, will now chair its CEEMEA corporate and investment banking business.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

Tim Skeet, a managing director in Royal Bank of Scotland's debt capital markets fixed income team, has been put at risk, according to a market source.

CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP

The asset manager named Tasuku Kitada as senior biotechnology analyst for its health care team.

MARSH

The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Phil Barton as chief executive of the insurance consultancy provider it bought this year. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)