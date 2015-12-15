US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Dec 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has hired two senior dealmakers in the United States as it seeks to expand its healthcare investment banking group amid a frenzy of dealmaking in the sector.
Ben Taylor joins from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Christine Poon joins from Johnson & Johnson Inc.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank announced internally on Tuesday it had promoted four of its bankers to key leadership positions, including naming John Vaske, co-chairman of its natural resources group, as global co-chairman of M&A.
Stephan Feldgoise, head of natural resources M&A, and Matt McClure, industrials M&A head, have been appointed co-heads of M&A for the Americas. Mark Sorrell, co-head of Goldman's British investment banking business, was named head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
BTIG
The financial services firm named Daniel Howell as director to expand its transition management business.
SETL
The payment and settlement infrastructure company that uses blockchain technology has hired former Barclays chairman David Walker to be its chairman less than eight months after he stepped down from his position at the bank.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
LGIM Real Assets said it was appointing Tony Doherty as head of product development in its business development team
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Germany's largest lender named Pascal Boillat as chief information officer and head of operations, corporate & investment banking team.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has named former Barclays Plc banker Didier von Daeniken as its global head of private banking and wealth management, in the latest streamlining of management at the embattled London-based lender.
UNICREDIT SPA
Alessandro Brusadelli has been promoted to head of group strategic funding and balance sheet management at UniCredit, according to a source familiar with the matter.
GFT GROUP
The unit of Germany-based GFT Technologies SE appointed Paul Harrington principal consultant in its legal, regulatory and compliance team.
DBS BANK
The unit of Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings Ltd , named Shantanu Sengupta as head of consumer banking group in India.
EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The private banking and asset management company named Mathilde Lemoine as group chief economist. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)