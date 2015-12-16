BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
Dec 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES
The global asset servicing unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc appointed John Sergides as managing director and global head of business development & marketing team.
LENDINVEST
The UK-based online lender for short-term property finance appointed Alex Kyriacou, Alex Strien and Tom Madden business development managers.
FINSTAR FINANCIAL GROUP
The Moscow-based private equity firm appointed Eric Blanchetete chief executive of its portfolio company, Digital Finance International.
MONEYFARM
The digital wealth management company named David Jeffery as chief technology officer. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction