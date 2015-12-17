(Adds Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, RBS)
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale has appointed of Herve Le Corre as global
head of infrastructure finance, effective Jan. 4.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The financial group has appointed Simon Cooper head of
corporate and institutional banking. He joins from HSBC, where
he is currently group managing director and chief executive of
global commercial banking.
Amar Rathor was named head of SC Studios San Francisco, the
bank's Silicon Valley office focusing on technology and
innovation.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
RBS has made Mike Rogers, chief executive of Liverpool
Victoria Group, a non-executive director, effective Jan. 26. He
will remain chief executive of Liverpool Victoria.
UBS GROUP AG
UBS has poached private equity banker Nestor Paz Galindo
from JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters on Thursday.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The London-based lender named Noel Quinn as chief executive
for global commercial banking, succeeding Simon Cooper who
resigned from the role.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Tokyo-based financial services provider appointed Jim
Leng as non-executive chairman of its unit, Nomura Europe
Holdings Plc.
CAPITAL GROUP
The unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital
Group Cos hired Julie Dickson as an investment specialist for
its European team.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The New York-based financial services provider said it
elected five partners effective Jan. 1.
PICTET WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management company named Cesar Perez Ruiz as
chief investment officer.
AMP CAPITAL
The investment manager named David Allen as its global head
of equities, effective March.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)