Dec 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale has appointed of Herve Le Corre as global head of infrastructure finance, effective Jan. 4.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The financial group has appointed Simon Cooper head of corporate and institutional banking. He joins from HSBC, where he is currently group managing director and chief executive of global commercial banking.

Amar Rathor was named head of SC Studios San Francisco, the bank's Silicon Valley office focusing on technology and innovation.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

RBS has made Mike Rogers, chief executive of Liverpool Victoria Group, a non-executive director, effective Jan. 26. He will remain chief executive of Liverpool Victoria.

UBS GROUP AG

UBS has poached private equity banker Nestor Paz Galindo from JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The London-based lender named Noel Quinn as chief executive for global commercial banking, succeeding Simon Cooper who resigned from the role.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Tokyo-based financial services provider appointed Jim Leng as non-executive chairman of its unit, Nomura Europe Holdings Plc.

CAPITAL GROUP

The unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital Group Cos hired Julie Dickson as an investment specialist for its European team.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The New York-based financial services provider said it elected five partners effective Jan. 1.

PICTET WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management company named Cesar Perez Ruiz as chief investment officer.

AMP CAPITAL

The investment manager named David Allen as its global head of equities, effective March. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)