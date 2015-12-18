(Adds Bank of Cyprus)
BANK OF CYPRUS
Bank of Cyprus said it had appointed Michael Heger as a
member of its board, subject to approval by the European Central
Bank.
MITSUBISHI CORP
Japan's biggest trading house appointed Takehiko Kakiuchi as
its new chief executive on Friday, bringing in a fresh face with
expertise in the food and farming business.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Macquarie Capital, the investment unit of Macquarie Group
, appointed Hugh Briggs head of principal transactions
in Europe.
JETSTONE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm named Patrick Rudden as chief
investment officer.
ANZ
The financial services provider appointed Graham Hodges
acting chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. He will
replace Shayne Elliot, who will assume a new role of chief
executive officer.
