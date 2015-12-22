Dec 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO (Pimco)

Vineer Bhansali, a Pimco managing director and "tail risk" expert who is leaving the Newport Beach, Calif-based firm this week, said he is forming investment management advisory firm LongTail Alpha LLC.

KPMG

The accounting and consulting firm named François Vincent as a principal in its economic and valuation services practice.

(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)