CREDIT SUISSE
The bank's director Massimo Amati has left the firm, data
from British regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
showed, as it continues with an overhaul of its global macro
division.
UBS
UBS has hired Jeff Mortara from Deutsche Bank AG
as a managing director and the head of financial institutions
and East Coast technology equity capital markets, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters.
