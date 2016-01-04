(Adds CRT Capital Group LLC, Oppenheimer & Co)
Jan 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
OPPENHEIMER & CO INC
The subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc hired
Joan Khoury as managing director, chief marketing officer, a
newly created position.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The commercial banking division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc
appointed Infrastructure UK CEO Geoffrey Spence its
global head of infrastructure, resources and energy.
INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK
The unit of investment bank and asset manager Investec
appointed Richard Morgan to its institutional sales
group.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The unit of France's BNP Paribas appointed
Philippe Benoit the head of its Asia Pacific operations,
effective Friday.
CRT CAPITAL GROUP LLC
The independent broker-dealer hired Hamzah Mazari as a
managing director and senior equity research analyst responsible
for the business services sector.
