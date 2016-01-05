(Adds Boston Private, Mizuho Bank, Alternative Investment
Management LLC, Macquarie Securities)
Jan 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
BOSTON PRIVATE
The wealth management arm of Boston Private Financial
Holdings Inc hired Prasanna Gopalakrishnan as chief
information officer and senior vice president.
MIZUHO BANK
The division of Mizuho Financial Group Inc
named Avrum Spiegel as managing director and co-head of its U.S.
technology banking business.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc
appointed David Clayton as chief financial officer.
GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC
The risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc
appointed Matthias Meyenhofer as managing director.
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN
The New York-based investment management firm appointed
Jamie Hammond as head of its EMEA client group and chief
executive of AllianceBernstein Ltd in London.
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The institutional equities division of Australia-based
Macquarie Group named Christine Farkas head of its U.S.
equity research, effective Jan. 11.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The London-based asset manager appointed David Stewart as
chairman of its board, effective April 1.
ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC (AIM)
The privately owned investment management firm said Ryan
Quinn joined as managing director in the fourth quarter of 2015.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)