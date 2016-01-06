(Adds DBRS Ltd)

CHANGJIANG SECURITIES CO LTD

The Chinese brokerage said it had removed Chairman Yang Zezhu from his post, following the launch of an investigation by the Communist Party's anti-corruption agency for possible "disciplinary violations".

UNITED ARAB BANK

The UAE lender announced three new appointments to its senior management team.

MAREX SPECTRON

The commodities broker said Chief Executive John Wall would retire on Friday and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Ian Lowitt.

DBRS LTD

The Canada-based credit rating agency said Douglas Turnbull joined as vice chairman and country head, Canada on Jan. 4.

HYMANS ROBERTSON

The pensions and benefits consultancy firm appointed David Walker as head of its LGPS Investment team.

P-SOLVE

The unit of advisory and investment firm River and Mercantile Group Plc has boosted its fiduciary management team.

The provider of exchange-traded products in Europe appointed Chief Operating Officer Gary Buxton to the additional post of chief financial officer.