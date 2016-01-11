(Adds Standard Chartered, Northern Trust, MainStay Investments,
UBS Asset Management, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan)
Jan 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has promoted Spencer Maclean to head of Americas
and European capital markets and Hussain Zaidi to head the
European bond syndicate, according to a source familiar with the
move.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The custody bank hired Henry Johnson to lead its wealth
management business in the U.S. Northeast.
CREDIT SUISSE
The financial services company has appointed Nas Al-khudairi
to the newly created position of head of electronic products, an
internal memo seen by Reuters showed.
Credit Suisse's UK head Garrett Curran is to leave early
next month, the latest senior executive departure as Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam overhauls the bank.
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Swiss bank UBS AG appointed Michael
McCabe as UK head of consultant relations.
TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS
The private equity firm specializing in consumer products
appointed Irena Blind as a principal.
BNP PARIBAS SA
Tim Drayson, global head of corporate sales in global
markets at BNP Paribas, has left the bank.
LAZARD LTD
The global financial advisory firm appointed Dale Raine a
managing director to lead its UK healthcare team's financial
advisory business, effective immediately.
ONTARIO TEACHERS' PENSION PLAN
One of Canada's biggest investors has appointed veteran
Danish investment professional Bjarne Graven Larsen as its new
chief investment officer (CIO) and executive vice president.
ADVEQ
The asset manager promoted Farah Buckley, Richard Damming,
Matt Ma Chang, Daniel Rhoads, Nico Taverna and Ethan Vogelhut to
executive directors.
H.I.G. CAPITAL
The private equity investment firm appointed Graham Emmett
managing director in its European real estate team.
PEAK ROCK CAPITAL
The private equity firm said it hired Carsten Beck as a
principal in its Brussels office.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The fund manager appointed Simon Kay business development
director in its Edinburgh office.
JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG
Bank Julius Baer appointed Torsten Linke to head its private
banking business in Southeast Asia, taking over from David Lim,
who will become vice chairman of operations in the region.
SHAWBROOK GROUP PLC
The UK specialist lending and savings bank said Simon
Featherstone joined the group as managing director of the
business finance division.
TPG
The global alternative asset firm named Jin-Yong Cai as a
partner, effective Feb. 1.
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC
The Canadian insurer appointed Deutsche Bank AG's
Randolph Brown as its chief investment officer, effective
immediately.
ALIXPARTNERS
The global advisory firm named Simon Freakley as its chief
executive.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc
appointed John Dewey as head of investment strategy, global
investment solutions.
MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS
The mutual fund and ETF distribution arm of New York Life
Insurance Co said John Lloyd joined its institutional
intermediary business (IIB) as managing director and head of the
research platform group.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)