Jan 15 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
JPMorgan Chase & Co's asset management unit said it
hired Nick Malangone as executive director and insurance
portfolio manager in its multi-asset solutions team.
GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES
The investment banking and capital markets unit of
Guggenheim Partners LLC said it hired Robert Zambarano as
director and macro products strategist.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
the asset manager appointed Jon Allen head of institutional
sales for Asia Pacific.
ARDIAN SA
the independent private investment company hired Olivier
Piani as senior adviser and chairman of its investment
committee.
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager said it appointed Cyril Benier as a senior
investment manager in its small cap equities team.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)