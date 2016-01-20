(Adds RBC, Lloyd's of London)

Jan 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada hired a team of brokers from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The No.2 U.S. bank by assets appointed Samuel Losada and James Fleming co-heads of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Merrill Lynch, the bank's unit, named Citibank executive Fabio Concesi as an international wealth strategist.

LLOYD'S OF LONDON

The insurance market said it appointed Enya He as director in its newly established south central U.S. region.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The bank has appointed Laurent Vignon as head of EMEA loan syndicate, responsible for loan structuring, underwriting and distribution in the region.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Aviva Plc promoted Mark Connolly to the role of chief investment officer for liquid markets, including multi-assets, fixed income and equities.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The asset manager named James Hughes head of insurance solutions, a newly created role in its investment solutions business.

GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS LLC

A former senior Pentagon official, Matthew Spence, has joined the investment and advisory firm as an investment banker, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

SILVER RIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The macro hedge fund, which invests in assets including rates and currencies, has hired three new team-members, the Financial Conduct Authority's online register showed. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)