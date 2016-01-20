(Adds RBC, Lloyd's of London)
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada hired a team of
brokers from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The No.2 U.S. bank by assets appointed Samuel Losada and
James Fleming co-heads of equity capital markets for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa.
Merrill Lynch, the bank's unit, named Citibank executive
Fabio Concesi as an international wealth strategist.
LLOYD'S OF LONDON
The insurance market said it appointed Enya He as director
in its newly established south central U.S. region.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The bank has appointed Laurent Vignon as head of EMEA loan
syndicate, responsible for loan structuring, underwriting and
distribution in the region.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Aviva Plc promoted Mark
Connolly to the role of chief investment officer for liquid
markets, including multi-assets, fixed income and equities.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The asset manager named James Hughes head of insurance
solutions, a newly created role in its investment solutions
business.
GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS LLC
A former senior Pentagon official, Matthew Spence, has
joined the investment and advisory firm as an investment banker,
a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
SILVER RIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The macro hedge fund, which invests in assets including
rates and currencies, has hired three new team-members, the
Financial Conduct Authority's online register showed.
