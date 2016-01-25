(Adds DoubleLine Capital, Sovereign Capital, Credit Agricole,
Wesleyan Bank, Thomas Miller Investment, Securities Trust of
Scotland)
Jan 25 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
MAN GROUP PLC
The investment management business of Man Group Plc,
named Guillermo Ossés head of emerging market debt strategies,
based in New York.
AON PLC
The company's human resources and consulting services unit,
Aon Hewitt, named David Bunkle as a partner in its retirement
and investment business, based in Leeds.
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND
The investment manager appointed John Evans as a
non-executive director.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment banking
unit of Crédit Agricole, named Christoph Paul as head of
corporate DCM for Germany and Austria.
SOVEREIGN CAPITAL
The UK-based private equity specialist said it hired Skyler
ver Bruggen as an analyst.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The wealth management company named Hugh Titcomb as chief
executive officer.
WESLEYAN BANK
The unit of specialist mutual Wesleyan Group hired Laoiseach
Lynch from Barclays Plc as finance director.
BIBBY FINANCIAL SERVICES
The financing unit of Bibby Line Group named Steven Box
chief executive officer of its international operations.
CITIC SECURITIES
China's largest securities house appointed Zhang Youjun as
chairman of the board and elected a new board of directors,
after seeing a number of its top executives get involved in
investigations into insider trading in the past several months.
DOUBLELINE CAPITAL
The bond management firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach on Monday
named former PIMCO Senior Vice President Ryan Hart as senior
consultant relations manager.
PAMPLONA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The investment manager named Pedro Rapallo as an operating
partner to drive new investment opportunities in Spain and
Portugal.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)