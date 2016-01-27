(Adds Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Thomas Miller Investment)
ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC
The financial markets and commodities bank said it hired
Jinny Yan as chief China economist, based in London.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank appointed Naureen Hassan chief digital officer of
its wealth management business.
BNP PARIBAS
The company appointed Rudi Collin chief digital officer at
its corporate and institutional banking division in a newly
created role designed to improve the bank's technology.
PAYMENT SYSTEMS REGULATOR
The economic regulator for UK payment systems named Paul
Smith as head of policy from Feb. 1.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
Investment and wealth management firm Thomas Miller
Investment Isle of Man has promoted David Thomas to chairman and
Tom Richards to managing director.
TSB
The British bank owned by Spain's Sabadell said former
Barclays executive and current Bank of England finance director
Ralph Coates will take over as its chief financial officer after
current CFO Darren Pope said he wanted a career break.
