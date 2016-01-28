BRIEF-Hunan TV & Broadcast, unit plan financial JV with registered capital of 1 bln yuan
* Says it and unit plan to set up financial JV with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
(Adds Boston Private, Julius Baer)
Jan 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS FINANCIAL NETWORK
The company said on Wednesday Mitchell Kauffman moved his Pasadena, California-based independent practice to FiNet.
BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC
The wealth manager appointed executives from wealth advisory firms Filigree Advisors and Mikus Capital Management to extend its presence in California and Florida.
PERMIRA
The private equity group said it named Niklaus Santschi a senior adviser to the financial services and technology teams.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss bank named David Durlacher chief executive of Julius Baer International Ltd, London.
HARGREAVE HALE
The investment management firm said it named Marcus Low investment manager, based in London.
APG GROEP N.V.
The financial services provider said it appointed Gerard van Olphen as chief executive officer, from mid-March, for a four-year period.
WESTPAC
Alfred Koh, associate director for loan syndications, left Westpac last week. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Says it and unit plan to set up financial JV with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 18 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司今日确认西班牙对外银行台北分行(BBVA台北分行)之国内长期评等为‘AA(twn) ’以及国内短期评等为‘F1+(twn)’，展望稳定。此评等行动乃依据惠誉对其总行西班牙对外银行 (BBVA，A-/展望稳定) 的评等行动 (详参惠誉于2017年4月28日发布于官方网站www.fitchratings.com之新闻稿“Fitch Affirms BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable”)。 同时，惠誉基于商业考量撤销BBVA台北分行评等与评等展望。 主要评等考量 国内评等 惠誉确认BBVA台北分行评等，反映总行提供分行支援的意愿极高，BBVA台北分行与总行属于同一个法人个体，两者之间的银行业务高度整合，惠誉因而预期总行在西班牙的主 管机关在必要时将准许总行提供台北分行支援。 惠誉认为总行将遵循台湾主管机关规范，于分行无法支应时提供其流动性支援，并于必要时挹注资本于分行以达到主管机关所要求