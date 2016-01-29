(Adds Barclays, Northstar Asset Management, Credit Suisse)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

BARCLAYS

The company has appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co's C.S. Venkatakrishnan as its chief risk officer, the latest in a series of JPMorgan alumni to join the British lender.

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP

The activist investor targeting the company has nominated six directors to the company's board, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters, a move that could prompt a proxy fight if the sides fail to reach an agreement.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The company hired Paula Dominick from Bank of America Corp to the position of chief compliance officer for the Americas.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The investment banking advisory firm appointed Jim Renwick as a senior managing director to its European equity capital markets advisory business based in London.

PEEL HUNT

The corporate broker and trading house appointed managing partner and head of equities, Steven Fine, as its chief executive, effective July 1. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)