ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting services firm said it had hired a team from
BCRS Associates LLC, including co-founders John Cook and Joe
Bulger, to strengthen its private client services tax practice.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada said it hired three
financial advisers from Jefferies' to its the New York office.
BMO REAL ESTATE PARTNERS
The unit of Bank of Montreal said it appointed
Florent Hervé as European asset manager for its Paris-based
team, which opened in May last year.
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd
appointed Luisa Greselin as head of Italian
distribution.
CAPITAL GROUP
The unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital
Group Cos appointed Christophe Braun as an investment
specialist.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The business management advisory firm appointed David Evans
as managing director and a European practice leader of its
Transaction Advisory Group unit.
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN
Michael Sohr, a portfolio manager with AllianceBernstein's
high-yield team, left last week as part of broader cuts across
the asset manager's fixed-income business.
